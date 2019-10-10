UrduPoint.com
Steinmeier Formula Incorporation Unlikely To Result In Unrest In Ukraine - Zelenskyy

The incorporation of the Steinmeier formula for resolving the conflict in Donbas is unlikely to result in civil unrest in Ukraine if foreign players do not stir up tensions, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) The incorporation of the Steinmeier formula for resolving the conflict in Donbas is unlikely to result in civil unrest in Ukraine if foreign players do not stir up tensions, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Kiev has faced mass protests, with thousands of people unhappy with the peace plan, which seeks to give wider autonomy to Donbas, taking to the streets to accuse the government of capitulating to independence supporters in the breakaway republics.

"I think this is not true, as the society wants the war to end .

.. If the matters continue being stirred up, anything can happen," Zelenskyy said at a press conference, when asked, whether he understood that the Steinmeier formula incorporation could result in a domestic conflict.

On October 1, the Contact Group on Ukraine met in Minsk and signed an agreement on a peace plan dubbed the "Steinmeier formula," which envisages a special status for Donbas in exchange for the latter holding local elections in line with Ukrainian law under the oversight of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe.

