'Steinmeier Formula' Signing Allows Normandy Summit's Date Discussion - Matviyenko

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 11:24 PM

The signing of the "Steinmeier formula" on Ukrainian settlement provides grounds for discussing dates for the next Normandy format meeting, Russian Federation Council speaker Valentina Matviyenko said on Wednesday

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2019) The signing of the "Steinmeier formula" on Ukrainian settlement provides grounds for discussing dates for the next Normandy format meeting, Russian Federation Council speaker Valentina Matviyenko said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the Contact Group on Ukraine in the Belarusian capital of Minsk agreed on the so-called "Steinmeier formula," which stipulates that the parties involved should hold free and fair local elections in Donbas under Ukrainian law.

In exchange, the region should receive a special self-governance status.

"This, of course, is a long-awaited decision by the Kiev authorities, and now there are reasons for further Normandy format meeting discussions, specifics on the timing," Matviyenko said.

The implementation of this formula was previously stalled by Kiev under the nation's previous leadership. The situation is now expected to be discussed within the Normandy Four format which comprises France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine.

