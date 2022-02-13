Steinmeier Re-Elected for Second Term as German President

(@FahadShabbir)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2022) Germany's Federal Assembly on Sunday re-elected Social Democrat Frank-Walter Steinmeier as president for a second five-year term, Bundestag Speaker Baerbel Bas said on Sunday.

The Federal Assembly is a special constitutional body in Germany convened to elect the president. It consists of members of the Bundestag and regional representatives appointed by regional parliaments. Today's Federal Assembly consisted of 1472 people, among the appointed regional representatives were former Chancellor Angela Merkel, co-founder of the coronavirus vaccine developer Biontech Ozlem Tureci, virologist Christian Drosten, national football team coach Hansi Flick and astronaut Alexander Gerst.

Steinmeier's re-election was expected as his candidacy was supported by the parties of the ruling coalition and the opposition bloc of the Christian Democratic and Christian Social Unions. Small parties such as the Left, the Alternative for Germany, the Free Voters put forward their candidates, but their chances of being elected were small.

Steinmeier has served as president since March 19, 2017, when he succeeded Joachim Gauck. Born in 1956 in North Rhine-Westphalia, Steinmeier has been a member of the Social Democratic Party of Germany since 1975. In 2005-2009 and again in 2013-2017 he served as foreign minister, and also held the office of vice-chancellor in 2007-2009.