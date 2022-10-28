Steinmeier Says Germans Will Have to Put Up With Sacrifices Due to Ukraine Crisis

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

German citizens will need to accept sacrifices and losses they have endured during the current crisis and learn to be modest, President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2022) German citizens will need to accept sacrifices and losses they have endured during the current crisis and learn to be modest, President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said on Friday.

"It is clear that, over the coming years, we will need to accept that sacrifices must be made. Most have already felt the effects. We all must contribute whatever we can. This crisis demands that we relearn to be modest," the president said, addressing the nation over the Ukraine crisis and challenges it has created for the German people.

Steinmeier added that there were also many people in Germany who had already sacrificed a lot over the past months and years.

"I know that, although we live in a rich country, many cannot make sacrifices - because they are already making sacrifices all day, every day.

This crisis is affecting people who, even before the war began, faced a daily struggle to get by; to pay their rent, or to give their children a good life," the president noted.

The official added that those, who had made profits when "the wind was at our backs," could make sacrifices without exposing themselves to an existential danger.

Western countries have increased sanctions pressure on Russia since it started a military operation in Ukraine on February 24. Disruption in supply chains has led to higher fuel and food prices across the European Union and the United States, exacerbating inflation.