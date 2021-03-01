Steinmeier Says Gorbachev 'Has Many Friends in Germany' as Ex-Soviet Leader Turns 90

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2021) German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier wished ex-Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev a happy 90th birthday, commending his "invaluable" role in Germany's reunification.

"It is a great honor and pleasure for me to congratulate you on your 90th birthday on behalf of my compatriots and from the bottom of my heart. Your courageous work under the sign of peace and freedom will not be forgotten in Germany," the congratulatory message said.

The figurehead president went on to say that the last Soviet president played a key role in ending the division of Europe.

"With your political actions, but also your trust in a united Germany, you have made a decisive contribution to the peaceful end of the division of the European continent.

You know that you have many friends in Germany. You should also know that we, the Germans, will be eternally grateful for your invaluable contribution to the peaceful unity of Germany," The German president noted that Gorbachev is "one of those people who have gone down in history."

He also stressed that tackling "increasingly visible alienation" between Germany and Russia is as important and relevant now as in the days of Gorbachev.

The ex-Soviet leader's work, which won him the Nobel Peace prize in 1990, "always remains an incentive and benchmark for us," Steinmeier added.