Stellantis Beats Forecasts Despite US Strike

Sumaira FH Published October 31, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Stellantis beats forecasts despite US strike

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) Stellantis beat analyst forecasts with a jump in third quarter sales despite the automaker acknowledging Tuesday the strike by its US workers cost $3.2 billion in lost revenue.

The French-Italian-US automaker said revenue rose by seven percent compared to the July-September period last year to 45.1 billion Euros ($47.9 billion), beating expectations.

"I'm proud to say that we've delivered a strong third quarter performance," Stellantis chief financial officer Natalie Knight told journalists.

Shares in the company were up 2.

5 percent in European trading and were up over 3.4 percent in pre-market US trading.

The company said the more than month-long strike by staff in the United States, which has ended following a tentative agreement struck Saturday, had a negative impact of around three billion euros on revenue compared to planned production.

But even in the United States, where the company earns about half of its revenue with the Chrysler and Jeep brands, sales volumes rose seven percent with revenue rising two percent.

