Stellantis CEO Tavares Pushed Out As Profit Slumps

Published December 02, 2024 | 01:20 PM

Stellantis CEO Tavares pushed out as profit slumps

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) Stellantis chief executive Carlos Tavares on Sunday resigned "with immediate effect", the auto giant announced, signalling differences over how to confront the group's profit slump.

The Italian-US-French company, whose 14 brands include Fiat, Peugeot-Citroen, Opel, Maserati, Chrysler, Ram and Jeep, said in a statement that the board had accepted the resignation of the 66-year-old Portuguese executive.

"In recent weeks different views have emerged which have resulted in the board and the CEO coming to today's decision," independent director Henri de Castries said in the statement, without giving details.

The group said in September that it had started looking for a successor for Tavares, who had been due to stand down when his current five-year contract ends in early 2026.

