Open Menu

Stellantis, Chinese Firm CATL Plan $4bn Battery Plant In Spain

Muhammad Irfan Published December 10, 2024 | 06:00 PM

Stellantis, Chinese firm CATL plan $4bn battery plant in Spain

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) car giant Stellantis and Chinese manufacturer CATL said Tuesday they would build a $4.3-billion factory to make electric vehicle batteries in Spain.

They said they aim to start production by the end of 2026 at the site in the northern city of Zaragoza.

It "could reach up to 50 GWh capacity, subject to the evolution of the electrical market in Europe and continued support from authorities in Spain and the European Union", the companies said in a statement.

The two firms signed an agreement in 2023 to produce battery parts for the manufacture of electric vehicles in Europe.

Related Topics

Europe China European Union Vehicles Vehicle Car Zaragoza Spain SITE Market From Agreement

Recent Stories

Byte Dance, TikTok seek suspension of US law manda ..

Byte Dance, TikTok seek suspension of US law mandating sale of App by Jan 19

3 hours ago
 FBR halts ban on bringing more than one mobile pho ..

FBR halts ban on bringing more than one mobile phones in baggage

3 hours ago
 One love is enough if it is the right person: Rekh ..

One love is enough if it is the right person: Rekha

5 hours ago
 Pakistan, South Africa to take on each other in fi ..

Pakistan, South Africa to take on each other in first T20I match today

6 hours ago
 PSX 100 Index surpasses historic 111,000-point mar ..

PSX 100 Index surpasses historic 111,000-point mark

6 hours ago
 Today last day for submitting Hajj applications un ..

Today last day for submitting Hajj applications under Govt scheme

6 hours ago
PTI leader Umar Ayub gets bail in D-Chowk protest ..

PTI leader Umar Ayub gets bail in D-Chowk protest case

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 December 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 December 2024

9 hours ago
 How many mobile phones allowed in baggage at Pakis ..

How many mobile phones allowed in baggage at Pakistani airports?

21 hours ago
 Amitabh Bachchan responds to divorce rumors surrou ..

Amitabh Bachchan responds to divorce rumors surrounding Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai

21 hours ago
 Fazl refuses to accept any proposal from govt on M ..

Fazl refuses to accept any proposal from govt on Madrassa Bill

22 hours ago

More Stories From World