Stellantis, Chinese firm CATL plan $4bn battery plant in Spain

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) car giant Stellantis and Chinese manufacturer CATL said Tuesday they would build a $4.3-billion factory to make electric vehicle batteries in Spain.

They said they aim to start production by the end of 2026 at the site in the northern city of Zaragoza.

It "could reach up to 50 GWh capacity, subject to the evolution of the electrical market in Europe and continued support from authorities in Spain and the European Union", the companies said in a statement.

The two firms signed an agreement in 2023 to produce battery parts for the manufacture of electric vehicles in Europe.