Stems Cells Used to Cure 1,200 UAE Coronavirus Patients

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2020) A total of 1,200 coronavirus patients in the United Arab Emirates have fully recovered after being treated with stem cell therapy, an Abu Dhabu medical center said Friday.

"The Abu Dhabi Stem Cell Centre (ADSCC) has now treated more than 2000 patients suffering from COVID-19, with 1200 already fully recovered from the effects of the virus," a press release read.

The patented therapy, called UAECell19, helps the body fight the virus and decreases the risk of complications. Patients treated with stem cells are 3.1 times likelier to recover from the illness in less than seven days.

The UAE has so far confirmed 46,973 coronavirus cases, 410 of them in the past day. The overall death toll stands at 310, while 35,469 patients have made a full recovery.