Stenin Press Photo Contest's Awards Ceremony Set For September 10

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 03:58 PM

The winners of this year's Andrei Stenin International Photo Contest will be announced in Russia on September 10, the Rossiya Segodnya news agency said on Friday.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2019) The winners of this year's Andrei Stenin International Photo Contest will be announced in Russia on September 10, the Rossiya Segodnya news agency said on Friday.

"Rossiya Segodnya will name the prize winners from the 2019 shortlist. The main secret � the winner of the grand prix... � will be revealed on the same day," the news agency said in a press release.

The awards ceremony will be held in the State Historical Museum in Moscow, which will also host an exhibition of contestants' works from September 11-29. The photo show will then go on a global tour.

The contest, named after a Rossiya Segodnya photo correspondent killed while covering the conflict in eastern Ukraine on August 6, 2014, is held annually to encourage young talent. Some 6,000 contributions from all over the world were received this year. Photos from 17 countries made it to the shortlist.

