Stepanakert Accuses Baku of Rocket Attack on Village in Martuni District

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2020) The defense army of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic said on Monday that the Azerbaijani armed forces hit a village in Karabakh's Martuni district with a BM-30 Smerch rocket launcher.

"Despite the new ceasefire agreement, reached in the United States, the Azerbaijani armed forces attacked positions of a [Karabakh] military unit, deployed in the south-eastern direction of the contact line, and continued shelling peaceful settlements. In particular, at around 13:50 [10:50 GMT], the enemy fired a rocket from the Smerch launcher toward the village of Zardarashen in the Martuni district," the Karabakh army wrote on Facebook.

According to the statement, Karabakh's troops are trying to repel the Azerbaijani attacks and throw the enemy back to the departure positions.