Stepanakert Mayor Believes City Restoration Should Be Completed Within Six Months

STEPANAKERT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) Authorities of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (NKR) expect that it will take no more than six months to fully restore the NKR capital of Stepanakert, which was significantly damaged in the protracted artillery shelling, Stepanakert Mayor David Sargsyan told Sputnik on Thursday.

"Full restoration will take six months at most.

Why six? This is related to the cold winter weather and rains, as this hinders our effort. In six months everything will be perfect, the roads will be coated with asphalt," Sargsyan said.

Restoration continues as planned, the mayor confirmed.

"As for restoring the city after bombing attacks, we continue the repairs. Various construction brigades have arrived both from Russia and Armenia to assist quick restoration of Stepanakert, villages and districts, so that nothing reminds our children of the past events when they walk and play here," Sargsyan added.