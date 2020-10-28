UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Stepanakert Sounds Siren, Azeri Forces Hitting City With Smerch Rocket Launcher- Officials

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 04:38 PM

Stepanakert Sounds Siren, Azeri Forces Hitting City With Smerch Rocket Launcher- Officials

The siren was switched on in the city of Stepanakert to warn of Smerch rocket launcher attack by the Azeri forces, the emergency service of the self-proclaimed Nagorno-Karabakh republic said Wednesda

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2020) The siren was switched on in the city of Stepanakert to warn of Smerch rocket launcher attack by the Azeri forces, the emergency service of the self-proclaimed Nagorno-Karabakh republic said Wednesday.

"The enemy is shelling the capital of Stepanakert with the multiple rocket launcher Smerch. The information on the injured is being verified. The civil defense siren is on in Stepanakert," the officials wrote on Facebook.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Facebook Stepanakert

Recent Stories

British footballer appreciates Shahid Khan Afridi

22 minutes ago

Russia's Aerospace Forces Successfully Test-Launch ..

3 minutes ago

PHF name technical officials for National Sr Hocke ..

3 minutes ago

Students hold rally against blasphemous caricature ..

3 minutes ago

Indonesia's confirmed COVID-19 cases surpass 400,0 ..

8 minutes ago

PHF names technical officials for National Senior ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.