Stepanakert Sounds Siren, Azeri Forces Hitting City With Smerch Rocket Launcher- Officials

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2020) The siren was switched on in the city of Stepanakert to warn of Smerch rocket launcher attack by the Azeri forces, the emergency service of the self-proclaimed Nagorno-Karabakh republic said Wednesday.

"The enemy is shelling the capital of Stepanakert with the multiple rocket launcher Smerch. The information on the injured is being verified. The civil defense siren is on in Stepanakert," the officials wrote on Facebook.