Stepanov Says Canada Dangerous Place For Russians, Does Not Recommend For Business, Travel

Sumaira FH Published February 10, 2023 | 05:50 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2023) Russian Ambassador to Canada Oleg Stepanov told Sputnik that Canada is a very dangerous country for Russian citizens at present and while he would not recommend the country for the purposes of tourism, studying or business he believes such opportunities would eventually return in the future.

"I want to emphasize that Canada is a very dangerous country for Russian citizens today. I would not recommend it either for tourism, education or for business," Stepanov said. "All of these opportunities will return but not soon."

Stepanov, however, emphasized that the Russian government and people remain friendly to all Canadians and seek good relations.

The ambassador made the remarks on the occasion of Diplomats' Day, which is traditionally celebrated in Russia on February 10 and honors Russian diplomatic staff of the past and present. The holiday was created in 2002 by a presidential decree and references February 10, 1549, when the Posolsky Prikaz - Russia's first foreign affairs agency - was first mentioned in official chronicles.

Stepanov noted that last year marked eight decades since Russia and Canada established diplomatic relations.

"We celebrated the 80th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations and the 50th anniversary of the hockey super series in 1972," he said.

Unfortunately, the rabid support of Ukraine's Zelenskyy regime by the cabinet of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau did not allow Canadians to adequately celebrate such memorable dates, Stepanov said.

"This year we plan to focus on the well-being of our compatriots," he said.

The ambassador explained that many Russians in Canada suffer from racism displayed against them as well as from the sanctions illegitimately imposed by the Canadian government on Russia.

"We are also dealing with blocked accounts - frozen money transfers from Russia here and back," Stepanov said.

Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022, responding to requests by the breakaway Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The countries of the collective West, including Canada, have imposed comprehensive sanctions against Russia and provided military support for Ukraine.

