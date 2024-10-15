Steppe fire destroys 75,000 hectares of land in eastern Mongolia

ULAN BATOR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) A steppe fire has devastated at least 75,000 hectares of land in the eastern Mongolian province of Dornod, which borders China, according to the country's National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) on Tuesday.

The steppe fire, which erupted in Bayandun Soum (administrative subdivision), was fully extinguished by Monday evening, the NEMA reported.

One nomadic herder, aged 54, suffered burns and was hospitalized due to the blaze. Additionally, the fire destroyed two gers, traditional round dwellings, three livestock fences, one vehicle, and one house, the agency confirmed.

Mongolia experiences a harsh continental climate, with dry and windy conditions typical during spring and autumn. The period from Sept. 20 to Nov. 10 is recognized as the "fire-dangerous period," prompting the agency to urge the public to refrain from making open fires or discarding cigarette butts on the ground.