Steppe Fire Destroys 75,000 Hectares Of Land In Eastern Mongolia
Muhammad Irfan Published October 15, 2024 | 12:40 PM
ULAN BATOR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) A steppe fire has devastated at least 75,000 hectares of land in the eastern Mongolian province of Dornod, which borders China, according to the country's National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) on Tuesday.
The steppe fire, which erupted in Bayandun Soum (administrative subdivision), was fully extinguished by Monday evening, the NEMA reported.
One nomadic herder, aged 54, suffered burns and was hospitalized due to the blaze. Additionally, the fire destroyed two gers, traditional round dwellings, three livestock fences, one vehicle, and one house, the agency confirmed.
Mongolia experiences a harsh continental climate, with dry and windy conditions typical during spring and autumn. The period from Sept. 20 to Nov. 10 is recognized as the "fire-dangerous period," prompting the agency to urge the public to refrain from making open fires or discarding cigarette butts on the ground.
Recent Stories
Punjab CM forms high-level committee to investigate alleged rape case
Pak Vs Eng: Pakistan lose two wickets for 19 runs as second Test starts
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 October 2024
Amb. Asim underlines need to assess UNESCO’s direction in face of evolving cha ..
French far-right's Le Pen claims innocence in fake EU jobs trial
Gwadar airport, CPEC-II to open new avenues of prosperity in Pakistan: Ahsan
Italy begins landmark migrant transfers to Albania
Dry weather to prevail in most parts of country: PMD
Police arrest 2 drug peddlers, recover marijuana, vehicles
Hari Welfare Association highlights role of rural women
Dialogue best option for resolution of all issues: CM
More Stories From World
-
China releases space science development program for 2024-20503 minutes ago
-
UN chief condemns rising Israeli-inflicted civilian casualties in the northern Gaza3 minutes ago
-
"Green", "digital" become key themes in new phase of BRI development3 minutes ago
-
Supporters of ex-Bolivia leader Morales block roads over possible arrest13 minutes ago
-
Election results for Macao's sixth-term chief executive confirmed by top court13 minutes ago
-
Mozambique's faded hotel squatters hope for change after vote13 minutes ago
-
Millions of Australian households experiencing food insecurity: report13 minutes ago
-
Accident kills one in Brunei23 minutes ago
-
North Korea blows up roads connecting it to the South23 minutes ago
-
Harris slams Trump over military threat to 'enemy from within'33 minutes ago
-
Falling sales cause sour grapes for iconic Portugal wine33 minutes ago
-
Miners battle on the 'energy front' in east Ukraine1 hour ago