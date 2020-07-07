UrduPoint.com
Steppe Tourism In China's Inner Mongolia Not Threatened By Bubonic Plague - Authorities

Steppe Tourism in China's Inner Mongolia Not Threatened by Bubonic Plague - Authorities

The authorities of China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region are taking the necessary control and prevention measures against the bubonic plague detected in the area, thus making it safe to engage in steppe tourism there, Wei Zhiguo, the deputy head of the region's culture and tourism department, said on Tuesday

According to the official, five steppe tourism facilities have been shut down in accordance with the emergency plan on controlling and fighting the plague.

The region has also banned tourists from entering the epidemiological block and surrounding areas.

"The prevention and control measures are being implemented, steppe tourism in Inner Mongolia is safe," he said at a press conference.

A herder was diagnosed with the bubonic plague on Sunday in the region, according to domestic media. Moreover, it was reported on Monday that another suspected case of the bubonic plague had been identified in western Mongolia.

