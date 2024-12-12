Stepping Up Contacts At Capitol Hill, Pakistani Envoy Meets 5 More US Lawmakers
Umer Jamshaid Published December 12, 2024 | 01:30 PM
WASHINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) Pakistan's Ambassador to the United States, Rizwan Saeed Sheikh, spent another busy day at Capitol Hill meeting five more US lawmakers in an effort to build stronger cooperation between the two countries in various sector, especially trade and investment, according to a press release issued by Pakistani embassy.
Of the Congresspersons he met on Wednesday, three belonged to the Republican Party while the two others -- both women -- were Democrats.
With Congressman Robert Aderholt, a Republican, Ambassador Sheikh, besides discussing Pak-US ties, also underscored the need to enhance security cooperation, counter-terrorism and defence. He Invited Congressman Aderholt to visit Pakistan, the press release said.
The Pakistan Ambassador and Congressman Randy Weber, a Republican who is a long-standing friend of Pakistan, discussed ways to further strengthening bilateral relations, focusing on trade, investment and tech collaboration. Economic interaction between Pakistan and the US state of Texas State was identified as an avenue for active engagement, the press release said.
With Congressman John Rutherford, a Republican, the Pakistani envoy had cordial conversation focusing on engagement during forthcoming Republican Administration seeking mutually rewarding outcomes in trade, investment, IT and agriculture, it said.
He also met Congresswoman Maxine Waters, a Democrat who is a Ranking Member of the House Financial Services Committee. A great friend of Pakistan, Ms. Waters and Ambassador Sheikh discussed augmenting Pak-US bilateral ties with focus on deepening linkages to trade and investment; financial services; people-to-people contacts; and defence & security cooperation.
With Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia, the Pakistani envoy exchanged views on bilateral ties between the two countries.
Enhancing economic interaction with the State of Texas with a focus on steadily evolving trade, investment, and diaspora linkages formed part of the discussion, according to the press release.
APP/ift
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 December 2024
UN appeals for $4 bn in Gaza, West Bank aid in 2025
Fee submission deadline December 16 for undergraduate candidates
Google unveils latest AI model, Gemini 2.0
Malaysian delegation, Azam Tarar discuss repatriation of Pakistani prisoners
Sindh govt to upgrade emergency wards in major hospitals to meet growing demand
COPAIR hosts Advancing Gender Equality and Women Empowerment
'Once-in-a-lifetime': fans revel in Singapore chess showdown
EU agrees tougher sanctions on Russia's 'shadow' oil fleet
IoU highlights empowering local communities, youth to turn waste into resource
Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori pays tribute to security forces for killing 7 ..
More Stories From World
-
Sheffield Utd seize top spot in Championship28 minutes ago
-
South Korea's Yoon vows to fight 'until the very last minute'28 minutes ago
-
Health insurers: the 800-pound gorilla in profit-driven US system28 minutes ago
-
Hawks beat Knicks, Rockets down Warriors to reach NBA Cup semis28 minutes ago
-
Gaza rescuers say Israel strikes kill 12 guards securing aid trucks48 minutes ago
-
Chinese luxury cruise ship visits Brunei58 minutes ago
-
Fears for the future as drug deaths among young Finns soar58 minutes ago
-
Finland to host LUMI AI factory as part of European initiative1 hour ago
-
China's mega water diversion project benefits over 185 million people1 hour ago
-
Pope to champion popular Catholic traditions in Corsica1 hour ago
-
11-year-old shipwreck survivor rescued in Italy1 hour ago
-
Kevin Johnson: US boxer fighting for Putin's Russia1 hour ago