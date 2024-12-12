Stepping up contacts at Capitol Hill, Pakistani envoy meets 5 more US lawmakers

WASHINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) Pakistan's Ambassador to the United States, Rizwan Saeed Sheikh, spent another busy day at Capitol Hill meeting five more US lawmakers in an effort to build stronger cooperation between the two countries in various sector, especially trade and investment, according to a press release issued by Pakistani embassy.

Of the Congresspersons he met on Wednesday, three belonged to the Republican Party while the two others -- both women -- were Democrats.

With Congressman Robert Aderholt, a Republican, Ambassador Sheikh, besides discussing Pak-US ties, also underscored the need to enhance security cooperation, counter-terrorism and defence. He Invited Congressman Aderholt to visit Pakistan, the press release said.

The Pakistan Ambassador and Congressman Randy Weber, a Republican who is a long-standing friend of Pakistan, discussed ways to further strengthening bilateral relations, focusing on trade, investment and tech collaboration. Economic interaction between Pakistan and the US state of Texas State was identified as an avenue for active engagement, the press release said.

With Congressman John Rutherford, a Republican, the Pakistani envoy had cordial conversation focusing on engagement during forthcoming Republican Administration seeking mutually rewarding outcomes in trade, investment, IT and agriculture, it said.

He also met Congresswoman Maxine Waters, a Democrat who is a Ranking Member of the House Financial Services Committee. A great friend of Pakistan, Ms. Waters and Ambassador Sheikh discussed augmenting Pak-US bilateral ties with focus on deepening linkages to trade and investment; financial services; people-to-people contacts; and defence & security cooperation.

With Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia, the Pakistani envoy exchanged views on bilateral ties between the two countries.

Enhancing economic interaction with the State of Texas with a focus on steadily evolving trade, investment, and diaspora linkages formed part of the discussion, according to the press release.

APP/ift