Steps to Bypass Sanctions of Immense Concern to US - State Dept. on Russia-Iran Rail Deal

Any steps to circumvent sanctions imposed on Russia and Iran would be of immense concern to the United States, US State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said on Wednesday in comments on the Russia-Iran rail project

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2023) Any steps to circumvent sanctions imposed on Russia and Iran would be of immense concern to the United States, US State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said on Wednesday in comments on the Russia-Iran rail project.

"Any steps or any project being undertaken to go around sanctions is something that we, of course, would find deeply concerning. I don't have an assessment to make on this specific project, but there's some reason that we enforce such a strict sanctions regime and any efforts to go around those would be of immense concern to us," Patel said during a press briefing.

Earlier on Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi took part in a ceremony of signing an agreement on the construction of the Rasht-Astara railway, the last section of the so-called North-South corridor, via video link.

Putin noted during the ceremony that the launch of the North-South rail corridor will be used to transport food to consumers in Iran and Africa.