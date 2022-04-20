UrduPoint.com

Stericycle Waste Company To Pay $84Mln To Settle Foreign Bribery Probe - US Justice Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 20, 2022 | 08:46 PM

Stericycle Waste Company to Pay $84Mln to Settle Foreign Bribery Probe - US Justice Dept.

The Stericycle waste management company has agreed to pay more than $84 million to settle a case involving investigations into the bribing of government officials in Brazil, Argentina and Mexico, the US Justice Department said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2022) The Stericycle waste management company has agreed to pay more than $84 million to settle a case involving investigations into the bribing of government officials in Brazil, Argentina and Mexico, the US Justice Department said on Wednesday.

"Stericycle, an international waste management company headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois, has agreed to pay more than $84 million to resolve parallel investigations by authorities in the United States and Brazil into the bribery of foreign officials in Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina," the Justice Department said in a release.

According to court documents, Stericycle entered into a three-year deferred prosecution agreement (DPA) with the Justice Department over the filing of a criminal information charging the company with two counts of conspiracy to violate the anti-bribery provision of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, the release said.

"Pursuant to the DPA, Stericycle's criminal penalty is $52.5 million. The department has agreed to credit up to one-third of the criminal penalty against fines the company pays to authorities in Brazil in related proceedings, including an amount of approximately $9.3 million to resolve investigations," the release added.

Stericycle has also agreed to pay approximately $28 million to resolve a parallel investigation by the US Securities and Exchange Commission, according to the release.

