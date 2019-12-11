UrduPoint.com
Sterling Slides On Eve Of UK Election

The British pound bounced back Wednesday ahead of a UK general election, even as a fresh poll predicted Prime Minister Boris Johnson's ruling Conservatives would win a much smaller majority than previously forecast

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :The British pound bounced back Wednesday ahead of a UK general election, even as a fresh poll predicted Prime Minister Boris Johnson's ruling Conservatives would win a much smaller majority than previously forecast.

Sterling initially fell sharply before recouping losses to show a gain of 0.2 percent against the Dollar in afternoon exchanges.

Pre-election jitters continued to weigh, however, on the British capital'sFTSE 100 index of blue-chip companies, which was down 0.2 percent ascaution prevailed.

