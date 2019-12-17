Sterling slides on revived no-deal Brexit fears

UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 25 seconds ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 09:01 PM

The British pound slid Tuesday on news Prime Minister Boris Johnson will outlaw any extension to a Brexit transition beyond the end of next year, reviving fears of a no-deal divorce

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :The British pound slid Tuesday on news Prime Minister Boris Johnson will outlaw any extension to a Brexit transition beyond the end of next year, reviving fears of a no-deal divorce.

By the London afternoon, the pound sank by 1.4 percent against the Dollar.

The UK Currency had surged late last week after Johnson's governing right-wing Conservative Party clinched a landslide general election victory.

"Concerns about a no-deal Brexit at the end of the transition period are exerting pressure on the pound," said analyst Michael Brown at foreign exchange firm Caxton.

Those fears also sent London's FTSE 100 shares index into negative territory on Tuesday, one day after it had risen sharply.

Johnson won a big majority Thursday on a promise to take Britain out of the European Union by the end of January, followed by a transition period when London and Brussels negotiate a trade agreement.

European leaders have said that the December 2020 deadline would be too tight to complete a comprehensive deal.

Johnson plans to pass a law guaranteeing Britain's Brexit transition period cannot run beyond the end of 2020, a source in his office said on Tuesday.

"The move to pass a bill to legislate it was unexpected by some and has raised concerns about a no-deal Brexit once more," added XTB analyst David Cheetham.

The pound won only limited support from official data showing that Britain's unemployment rate remains at a 45-year low at 3.8 percent.

