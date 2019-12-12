UrduPoint.com
Sterling Slips As Britons Head To Polls

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 05:59 PM

Sterling slips as Britons head to polls

The British pound dipped Thursday as Britons voted in a vital general election that seeks to determine the future of Brexit

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ):The British pound dipped Thursday as Britons voted in a vital general election that seeks to determine the future of Brexit.

Eurozone stock markets meanwhile edged higher as dealers awaited the latest interest rate decision from the European Central Bank (ECB) at 1245 GMT.

In late morning deals, the pound declined somewhat, having spiked overnight to a ten-month peak at $1.3229 on expectations of an election win for Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party.

Johnson has called Thursday's snap vote in a bid to gain a decisive mandate to leave the European Union on January 31, more than three and a half years after Britain narrowly voted in a referendum to leave.

"Just before voting opened, the polls suggested that a Conservative majority -- seen as the preferred market outcome... was perceived as increasingly likely," noted AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould.

However investors were sitting tight awaiting the vote outcome as polls have tightened in recent days, suggesting that a hung parliament, or no-overall majority for either the Tories or main opposition Labour party, could still occur.

Elsewhere Thursday, eurozone stock markets ticked higher as caution prevailed before the ECB rate call.

