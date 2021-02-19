UrduPoint.com
Sterling Soars Close To 3-year High Above $1.40

Umer Jamshaid 19 seconds ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 03:51 PM

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :The British pound soared above $1.40 on Friday for the first time in almost three years, propelled partly by a rapid vaccination drive that has boosted economic recovery hopes.

In morning deals, sterling breached the symbolic barrier for the first time since April 2018 to reach $1.4005, before easing back to $1.3993.

More Stories From World

