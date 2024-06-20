Open Menu

Steve Cooper Named Manager Of Premier League Leicester City

Sumaira FH Published June 20, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Steve Cooper named manager of Premier League Leicester City

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2024) Leicester City have appointed former Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper as their new manager, the newly-promoted Premier League club said on Thursday.

"Leicester City Football Club can today confirm the appointment of Steve Cooper as our new first-team manager ahead of the 2024/25 Premier League season.

Steve, 44, has agreed a three-year contract," the club said in a statement.

Cooper fills the vacuum left by Enzo Maresca, who left for the vacant post at Chelsea earlier this month.

Maresca, 44, had steered 2016 Premier League champions Leicester back to the top flight after just one season in the Championship.

Related Topics

Football Leicester Nottingham 2016 Post Top Chelsea Premier League

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 June 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 June 2024

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 June 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 June 2024

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 June 2024

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 June 2024

2 days ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 June 2024

3 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 June 2024

3 days ago
 PTV’s “Esaar Abad” to premiere on Eid ul Adh ..

PTV’s “Esaar Abad” to premiere on Eid ul Adha

4 days ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field firs ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field first against Ireland

4 days ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2024

4 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024

4 days ago

More Stories From World