Steve Cooper named manager of Premier League Leicester City

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2024) Leicester City have appointed former Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper as their new manager, the newly-promoted Premier League club said on Thursday.

"Leicester City Football Club can today confirm the appointment of Steve Cooper as our new first-team manager ahead of the 2024/25 Premier League season.

Steve, 44, has agreed a three-year contract," the club said in a statement.

Cooper fills the vacuum left by Enzo Maresca, who left for the vacant post at Chelsea earlier this month.

Maresca, 44, had steered 2016 Premier League champions Leicester back to the top flight after just one season in the Championship.