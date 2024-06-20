Steve Cooper Named Manager Of Premier League Leicester City
Sumaira FH Published June 20, 2024 | 04:50 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2024) Leicester City have appointed former Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper as their new manager, the newly-promoted Premier League club said on Thursday.
"Leicester City Football Club can today confirm the appointment of Steve Cooper as our new first-team manager ahead of the 2024/25 Premier League season.
Steve, 44, has agreed a three-year contract," the club said in a statement.
Cooper fills the vacuum left by Enzo Maresca, who left for the vacant post at Chelsea earlier this month.
Maresca, 44, had steered 2016 Premier League champions Leicester back to the top flight after just one season in the Championship.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 June 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 June 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 June 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 June 2024
PTV’s “Esaar Abad” to premiere on Eid ul Adha
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field first against Ireland
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024
More Stories From World
-
Two-time defending champion Vingegaard to ride in Tour de France42 seconds ago
-
Biden voices concern over Palestinians' plight in Gaza as Muslims mark Eid al-Adha in U.S.30 minutes ago
-
Indian national accused of plotting to kill Sikh leader appears in US court30 minutes ago
-
Five migrants found dead on boat off Spain's Canaries30 minutes ago
-
UN expert calls for “all tools” approach to end systematic gender oppression in Afghanistan30 minutes ago
-
Air pollution accounted for 8.1 million deaths worldwide in 2021, UNICEF-backed report30 minutes ago
-
At UN, Pakistan urges global drive to recover arms from deadly terrorists group like TTP30 minutes ago
-
CAIR urges Biden to take ‘concrete action’ after UN says Israel waging ‘extermination' campaig ..30 minutes ago
-
UN officials accuse Israel of attempting 'extermination' of Palestinians in Gaza31 minutes ago
-
Iraqis flock to river or ice rink to escape searing heat31 minutes ago
-
Climate protest targets private jets at UK airport1 hour ago
-
Death toll tops 1,000 after hajj marked by extreme heat: AFP tally1 hour ago