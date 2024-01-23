STF brings together over 100 Industry representatives

(@FahadShabbir)

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) The second edition of the Saudi Tourism Forum (STF) started here on Monday under the auspices of Visit Saudi, bringing together representatives of the Saudi Tourism Authority (STA) with more than 100 other representatives of top destinations, airlines, hotels, travel and tourism companies, and tour operators. and will continue until next Wednesday.

The three-day event is being held following the successful inaugural edition held last year. The current edition targeted more partners and is tackling the latest challenges and objectives, strives to empower partners and highlights the huge investment opportunities and industry offers, unique destinations, inspiring tourism experiences and products.

It also presents key projects in the field and discusses events and the future of the industry.

CEO and member of STA board of Directors Fahd Hamidaddin said: “The Saudi Tourism Authority seeks, through this important forum, to empower the private tourism sector and its partners by assisting them in planning for the future by taking into consideration experiences and challenges, and according to supply and demand.

"This forum is a private sector initiative that reflects the maturity and growth of the tourism sector, its attractive environment, and the tremendous opportunities for growth and success."

The forum comes at a time when visiting Saudi Arabia is easier and more enjoyable than ever before, thanks to the various types of visas and advanced digital infrastructure, represented by the Visit Saudi platform, which offers much information, facilities and packages, and a rich agenda.