Stiff competition awaits as Vonn hunts gold in world super-G

Saalbach, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) US star Lindsey Vonn will go for a ninth world medal at her ninth world championships when she takes to the start hut of the women's super-G in Saalbach on Thursday.

The American veteran will have stiff competition in the second of the two speed events, however, not least from Switzerland's Lara Gut-Behrami and the Italian squad headed by Federica Brignone and Sofia Goggia.

AFP sports looks at five things ahead of the first individual medal race in the Austrian resort:

- Return of the Vonn -

In the absence of Mikaela Shiffrin, who won silver and bronze in the last two world champs, Vonn, Lauren Macuga and Breezy Johnson will be carrying American hopes.

Macuga notched up her maiden World Cup win for the US team at St Anton, where Vonn finished fourth, her best result in a comeback from retirement following a successful knee operation that left her pain-free for what she said was the first time in years.

Vonn has insisted that this season is all about building to next year's Winter Olympics in Milan/Cortina d'Ampezzo.

The question is whether these world champs have come too soon for her to trouble the podium.

"World championships and Olympics are all about managing pressure and expectation and I don't have those now. I'm just skiing for me," Vonn said.

- Gut-Behrami lurks -

The 33-year-old Swiss racer has some serious form in the super-G. She comes into the race as reigning Olympic champion, having also won world gold in 2021 as well as silver in 2013 and bronze in 2017.

While she failed to bother the podium at the last worlds in 2023, finishing sixth, she won the most recent super-G on the World Cup circuit in Garmisch-Partenkirchen to back up three other second-placed finishes this season.

"I will try to do my best, to produce good skiing, and we will see," was Gut-Behrami's take on her goals in Saalbach.

- La squadra azzurra -

Federica Brignone sits second behind Gut-Behrami in the World Cup super-G standings, just ahead of Italian teammate Sofia Goggia. Compatriot Marta Bassino is regining world champion.

Brignone has won twice on the circuit this year, in Beaver Creek and Cortina d'Ampezzo, and will pose a real threat down the Ulli Maier piste.

"They've always been good skiers. But again, the older you are, the more experience you have," Vonn said of the Italian women's success.

- Huetter shoulders home hopes -

Home hopes of an early medal lie with Cornelia Huetter, who the super-G in St Moritz this season.

She claimed a joint bronze two years ago, and will be joined by Stephanie Venier and Mirjam Puchner, who topped the times in the second downhill training.

"We're at the world championships, it's only about 1-2-3," said Venier.

- Downhill's cousin -

The super giant slalom, or the super-G as it is more commonly known, combines elements of the downhill and the giant slalom, and is decided over one race.

Skiers must negotiate widely-spaced gates, as in giant slalom, over a long course with speeds approaching those in downhill over a course that drops 400-600m for women.

The minimum number of gates is 30 for women.

Unlike the downhill, skiers do not have the chance of a pre-race training run, only a one-hour visual inspection on the morning of the race.