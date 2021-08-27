UrduPoint.com

Still 5,400 People Inside Kabul Airport Awaiting Evacuation: US General

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 27th August 2021 | 08:29 PM

Still 5,400 people inside Kabul airport awaiting evacuation: US general

The Pentagon said Friday 5,400 people are inside Kabul airport awaiting evacuation from Afghanistan, one day after a deadly attack on the operation by the Islamic State group

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :The Pentagon said Friday 5,400 people are inside Kabul airport awaiting evacuation from Afghanistan, one day after a deadly attack on the operation by the Islamic State group.

General Hank Taylor said that in the 24 hours to 3:00 am Washington time, 12,500 more people had been evacuated in 89 US and coalition flights.

The United States, which has set a deadline of August 31 to complete the evacuation, will be able to airlift people out "until the last moment," Taylor told reporters.

Related Topics

Attack Afghanistan Kabul Washington Pentagon United States August From Airport

Recent Stories

Emirati women play pivotal role in nation&#039;s g ..

Emirati women play pivotal role in nation&#039;s growth: Younis Khouri

1 minute ago
 Govt should legislate if wants to allot more than ..

Govt should legislate if wants to allot more than 1 plot to judges, civil servan ..

1 minute ago
 Guardiola dismisses talk of 2023 departure from Ma ..

Guardiola dismisses talk of 2023 departure from Man City

1 minute ago
 NATO Representative in Charge of Evacuation of NAT ..

NATO Representative in Charge of Evacuation of NATO Staff, Afghan Employees Depa ..

2 minutes ago
 US Authorizes 3 More Military Bases to House Up to ..

US Authorizes 3 More Military Bases to House Up to 50,000 Afghan Evacuees - Pent ..

2 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Tahnoon acknowledges role of Emirati wo ..

Sultan bin Tahnoon acknowledges role of Emirati women as frontline fighters

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.