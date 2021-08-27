Still 5,400 people inside Kabul airport awaiting evacuation: US general

The Pentagon said Friday 5,400 people are inside Kabul airport awaiting evacuation from Afghanistan, one day after a deadly attack on the operation by the Islamic State group

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :The Pentagon said Friday 5,400 people are inside Kabul airport awaiting evacuation from Afghanistan, one day after a deadly attack on the operation by the Islamic State group.

General Hank Taylor said that in the 24 hours to 3:00 am Washington time, 12,500 more people had been evacuated in 89 US and coalition flights.

The United States, which has set a deadline of August 31 to complete the evacuation, will be able to airlift people out "until the last moment," Taylor told reporters.