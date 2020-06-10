Still Early to Say Whether US Economy Needs Another COVID-19 Stimulus - Treasury Chief

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Trump administration has still not decided if it needs another stimulus package to help the recovery of the US economy through the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) The Trump administration has still not decided if it needs another stimulus package to help the recovery of the US economy through the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said on Wednesday.

"One of the things we want to consider here is whether or not we need another CARES Act, and hopefully we won't need a CARES 5 and 6," Mnuchin said in� testimony to a Senate committee, referring to the four phases approved so far under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. "But we're going to consider using all of our fiscal tools working with Congress to make sure that we restore this economy back to where it was and where it should be.

"

The four phases of the CARES Act have approved roughly $3 trillion to disburse as loans and grants to businesses, paycheck protection for workers and personal aid to qualifying US citizens.

Economists and government officials are split on whether the economy needs more of such stimulus after a surprise gain of 2.5 million jobs on the labor market in May that suggested the country may be on the mend faster than thought on the COVID-19.