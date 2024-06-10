Still named as new coach of Ligue 1 side Lens

Lens, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) Will Still has been appointed coach of Lens until 2027, replacing Franck Haise who has left for Nice, the Ligue 1 club announced on Monday.

Still, 31, born in Belgium to English parents, was sacked as coach at Reims just before the end of last season and had been linked in the past with a move to England, with Championship club Sunderland a reported possible destination.

Instead he joins a Lens side that were runner-ups to PSG in the 2022-2023 season before finishing seventh last term.

Still's appointment completes the club's extensive reorganisation, with Arnaud Pouille stepping down as managing director and Pierre Dreossi taking his place.

Still took over at Reims, initially on an interim basis, in October 2022, and led them to an 11th-place finish.

He was the youngest head coach in Europe's top five leagues when he was appointed.