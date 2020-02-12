UrduPoint.com
Still No Invitation From US To Russia To Discuss New START Despite O'Brien's Claim- Source

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 03:44 PM

Russia has not yet received any invitation from the United States to discuss the fate of the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), which expires next February, but the matter can be addressed at the next session of the bilateral consultative commission in March, a diplomatic source told Sputnik on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2020) Russia has not yet received any invitation from the United States to discuss the fate of the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), which expires next February, but the matter can be addressed at the next session of the bilateral consultative commission in March, a diplomatic source told Sputnik on Wednesday.

US National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien said in the early hours of Wednesday that Washington expected to discuss the conditions for the New START extension with Russia behind closed doors soon.

"There has not been any invitation from their side. Geneva will host the next session of the bilateral consultative commission in mid-March, and this will be discussed there," the source said.

