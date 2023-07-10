Open Menu

Still No UN Vote On Extending Cross-border Aid To Syria As Deal Lapses

Umer Jamshaid Published July 10, 2023 | 11:01 PM

Negotiations continued at the United Nations Monday as officials scrambled to reach a last-minute agreement on extending vital cross-border aid to millions of people in Syria

United Nations, United States, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :Negotiations continued at the United Nations Monday as officials scrambled to reach a last-minute agreement on extending vital cross-border aid to millions of people in Syria.

A vote on the deal's extension, originally scheduled for 10:00 am (1400 GMT) Monday, "has been postponed while we continue consultation," British UN ambassador Barbara Woodward, whose country is in charge of the Security Council for July, told reporters.

"We want to do all we can for the 4.1 million people in Syria who desperately need aid," she said.

The 15-member Security Council does not have a plan for when it will reconvene, according to another diplomatic source, while the existing aid deal expires Monday after having been renewed for six months in January.

