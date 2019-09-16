Still no viable Brexit proposals from UK, EU says after talks

(@FahadShabbir)

Britain has still not proposed any workable alternatives to the Northern Ireland "backstop" provisions of its Brexit withdrawal agreement, the EU said Monday after talks between bloc chief Jean-Claude Juncker and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019 ) :Britain has still not proposed any workable alternatives to the Northern Ireland "backstop" provisions of its Brexit withdrawal agreement , the EU said Monday after talks between bloc chief Jean-Claude Juncker and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

European Commission president Juncker used the meeting in Luxembourg to underline "that it is the UK's responsibility to come forward with legally operational solutions" if it wants to do away with the backstop, adding that "such proposals have not yet been made".