Porto Alegre, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) Armed with brushes and paint, volunteers touch up houses left standing after devastating floods last year that killed nearly 200 people and displaced half a million in the Brazilian city of Porto Alegre.

As residents continue to repair damage nearly 12 months after Rio Grande do Sul's worst-ever natural calamity, they worry not enough is being done to buttress the city against another such catastrophe, which experts say is made ever more likely by climate change.

In late April and early May 2024, three months' worth of rain fell on the wealthy state, of which Porto Alegre is the capital, in just 10 days.

The brunt of the deluge was felt in the city of 1.3 million people located on the shores of Lake Guaiba, which is fed by four rivers.

Scientists of the World Weather Attribution later concluded climate change had doubled the likelihood of the "extremely rare event" -- the kind expected to occur only once every 100 to 250 years.

With recovery work still underway, another storm hit the city last month -- less severe this time, but again flooding roads, felling trees and knocking out power.

"Nowadays, the rain brings fear and insecurity," said Jotape Pax, a Porto Alegre resident and urban artist behind the volunteer restoration project.

- 'Very worrying' -

When last year's mega-storm hit, Porto Alegre was reliant on a faulty barrier of walls and dikes that had been designed in the 1960s.

Due to poor maintenance, the walls were cracked and the gates were held up with sand bags, according to Mima Feltrin, a flood specialist at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro.

Of the 23 water drainage pumps, 19 failed during the floods, she told AFP.

A year later, only two have been fixed.

"It's very worrying because, so far, what we've seen are mostly emergency measures," said Feltrin, pointing to "a major gap" in infrastructure reinforcement.

The UN Environment Programme says developing countries will need as much as $387 billion per year by 2030 for projects to adapt to unavoidable climate change, including building sea walls and planting drought resistant crops.

In 2020, only $28 billion had been forthcoming.

Last year, a report by the Climate Policy Initiative, a research NGO, found Brazil was spending about $2.7 billion per year to prepare for worsening floods and droughts -- not nearly enough, according to experts.