“Still stand with farmers,”: Greta Thunberg reacts to Dehli police’s move to lodge FIR against her for raising voice for protesting farmers in India.

The International Climate Change activist says she still stand with the farmer and support their peaceful protest, making it clear that no amount of hate, threats or violations of human rights will ever change that farmers’ protest.

STOCKHOLM: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 4th, 2021) World renowned climate change activist Greta Thunberg said that she was still standing with protesting farmers in Indian even after Dehli police threatened her to file case against her for raising voice for the oppressed agriculturalists.

Taking to Twitter, Greta Thunberg said: “I still #StandWithFarmers and support their peaceful protest. No amount of hate, threats or violations of human rights will ever change that. #FarmersProtest,”.

She has given this statement in response to Dehli police’s decision to lodge FIR against her for raising voice for protesting farmers in India.

Greta Thunberg had earlier shared CNN’s news on protesting farmers against the Modi government for their rights.

Indian farmers’ protest against the Modi government for their rights has gained global attention as international human rights organizations, activists and renewed personalities like pop icon Rihana are raising voice for the farmers and have shown strong solidarity for their demands.