Shanghai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2023) A year after historic protests broke out on Shanghai's bustling Wulumuqi Road, only a subtly increased police presence on main junctions betrays anything out of the ordinary.

But for many involved in what became China's most widespread demonstrations in decades, it's impossible to erase the memory of the events of last autumn.

In the early hours of November 27, 2022, vigils for victims of a fire in Xinjiang's capital Urumqi morphed into multi-city calls to end zero-Covid measures, and even in some cases topple the ruling Communist Party and leader Xi Jinping.

Authorities responded by cracking down. But in early December they abruptly lifted the strict health restrictions that had dominated people's lives for almost three years.

"Shortly after zero-Covid lifted, everyone just got back to their normal daily life.

Everyone just seems to have moved on, no one's talking about it," said Li, a protester in their twenties whose name has been changed for security reasons.

For people like Li, there is another reason for the silence: police visited her last month and warned her not to demonstrate.

"When I think about (what happened last year) I still feel I'm suffocated by it," Li told AFP.

Like many, she believed the country's harsh Covid rules had hampered rescue efforts when she joined the vigil on Wulumuqi Road to grieve the 10 people killed in the fire.

Wulumuqi is the Mandarin name for the city of Urumqi.

"When I saw so many people on that street, although I was mourning, in another way I felt safe," she said, recalling the first night of the protests.

"The atmosphere was sad, but also empowering."