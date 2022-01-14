Still Time, Space for Diplomacy With Russia, Nobody Wants Ukraine Invaded -Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2022) There is still time and space to pursue a diplomatic path to resolve tensions between Russia and Ukraine and nobody wants to see Ukraine being invaded, Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby said on Friday.

"We still here, in the (Defense) Department, believe that there's time and space for diplomacy," Kirby said during a press briefing. "No one wants to see another invasion and incursion of Ukraine."