Still Unclear Whether Putin Would Attend Belarusian NPP Launch in November - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2020) It is still unclear whether Russian President Vladimir Putin would participate in the opening of the Belarusian nuclear power plant in November, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"There is no understanding yet," Peskov said, answering whether Putin could attend the opening of the Belarusian NPP, which is scheduled for November 7.