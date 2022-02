Stinger MANPADS From Lithuania to Arrive in Ukraine in Coming Days - Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) Stinger man-portable air-defense system (MANPADS) will arrive from Lithuania to Ukraine in the coming days, Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte said on Thursday.

Simonyte met with her Ukrainian counterpart, Denys Shmyhal, on Thursday.