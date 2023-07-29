Open Menu

Stingers, Maverick Missiles Among Ammunition Destroyed In Greece's Explosion - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 29, 2023 | 01:10 PM

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2023) Among the munitions exploded in Thursday's blast in Greece were AGM Maverick missiles, Stinger anti-aircraft systems, and some shells, the Proto Thema newspaper reported on Saturday.

On Thursday, an ammunition depot, which belongs to the Greek air forces, caught fire near the town of Nea Anchialos in central Greece, local media reported, adding that the fire spread to the ammunition depot due to the strong wind from a wildfire raging nearby.

At the same time, The explosion did not affect the most advanced and expensive weapons, such as High-Speed Anti-Radiation Missiles (HARM) and Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAM), the news outlet reported.

The Greek defense ministry has not confirmed the information concerning the types of munitions destroyed.

Severe wildfires are raging across Greece, with particularly dangerous ones in West Attica near the seaside resort of Loutraki on the Gulf of Corinth and on the island of Rhodes, where the situation is still out of control. Many houses have burned down. The island authorities have already evacuated about 19,000 people from high-risk areas, as the wildfire keeps spreading due to strong winds, with flames over 5 meters (16 feet) high in some places.

