Stock markets advance before US jobs

Sumaira FH Published October 06, 2023 | 04:40 PM

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) Major stock markets mostly advanced and the Dollar struggled Friday before the release of key US jobs data set to influence the outlook for interest rates.

Oil prices recovered slightly from sharp falls over the past week that eased concerns over high inflation.

At the same time, US bond yields hit their highest levels since 2007 this week as investors fear the fallout of high borrowing costs for businesses and consumers.

Looking to the US data due Friday, "fewer jobs are expecting to have been added to the market in what is a crucial dataset for the Federal Reserve's next interest rate decision", noted Sophie Lund-Yates, lead equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.

The Fed has raised its key lending rate 11 times since March 2022, lifting borrowing costs to a 22-year high as it looks to bring inflation down to its long-term target of two percent.

Despite falling sharply over the last 12 months, US inflation remains stubbornly above target, leading most Fed officials to predict that another hike is needed this year.

In Europe on Friday, data showed factory orders rose more than expected in its biggest economy Germany during August.

High inflation, elevated energy costs and weaker demand from key market China have all been weighing on Germany's crucial manufacturing sector in recent months.

The country entered recession at the start of 2023, and economic growth stagnated in the second quarter.

A slew of weak indicators since then added to fears of a prolonged slowdown.

Elsewhere Friday, the ruble fell further against the dollar, a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin said the sanctions-hit country's economic situation was "stable".

The food and Agriculture Organization meanwhile said global sugar prices soared to their highest level in almost 13 years in September as the El Nino weather phenomenon hit production in India and Thailand.

- Key figures around 1100 GMT -

London - FTSE 100: UP 0.5 percent at 7,488.81 points

Frankfurt - DAX: UP 0.9 percent at 15,198.70

Paris - CAC 40: UP 0.8 percent at 7,050.68

EURO STOXX 50: UP 0.9 percent at 4,136.70

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 0.3 percent at 30,994.67 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 1.6 percent at 17,485.98 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: Closed for a holiday

New York - Dow: FLAT at 33,119.57 points (close)

Euro/dollar: UP at $1.0550 from $1.0534 on Thursday

Pound/dollar: UP at $1.2204 from $1.2168

Dollar/yen: UP at 149.07 Yen from 148.97 yen

Euro/pound: DOWN at 86.44 pence from 86.57 pence

Brent North Sea crude: UP 0.4 percent at $84.40 per barrel

West Texas Intermediate: UP 0.5 percent at $82.70 per barrel

