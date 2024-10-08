Stock Markets Diverge As Hong Kong Sinks, Oil Prices Fall
Umer Jamshaid Published October 08, 2024 | 11:01 PM
Oil prices sank and global stock markets diverged on Tuesday, with Hong Kong suffering its worst day in 16 years as China held off announcing fresh measures to boost its economy
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) Oil prices sank and global stock markets diverged on Tuesday, with Hong Kong suffering its worst day in 16 years as China held off announcing fresh measures to boost its economy.
Wall Street's main indexes were mostly higher in morning trading in New York on optimism about the health of the US economy.
European stock markets closed lower, pulled down by the slide in Asia and by dashed hopes of greater Chinese demand.
Hong Kong shares slumped 9.4 percent after China's National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) did not announce new stimulus measures at an eagerly anticipated press conference.
"Financial markets are mostly in a risk-off mood on Tuesday, as China has stopped its drip feed of stimulus (and) commodity prices fall," said Kathleen Brooks, research director at XTB.
Benchmark oil contracts were down as much as 5 percent at times in volatile trading Tuesday as doubts returned about Chinese demand and Israel comes under international pressure not to strike Iranian oil installations.
It was fear about Israel's response to Iran's missile attack last week that sent oil prices soaring on Monday to their highest levels since August.
But President Joe Biden has urged Israel not to attack Iran's oil industry, fearing it could push up prices and hitting the US economy -- just ahead of the US presidential election.
Healthy US stockpiles and expectations of ample supply both in and out of OPEC also helped dent oil's recent rally.
Global stock markets have been lifted in recent sessions as China announced stimulus measures, boosting hopes of greater Chinese demand for oil, metals, luxury goods and more.
Share prices across all three sectors slumped Tuesday, pushing Europe's main indices into the red.
European luxury and spirits companies were further hit as Beijing announced tariffs on brandy imported from the European Union, in an apparent riposte to EU duties on Chinese electric cars.
Remy Cointreau -- whose brands include Louis XIII, Remy Martin and Cointreau -- tumbled more than six percent.
Pernod Ricard, which owns Martell cognac, dropped nearly four percent.
LVMH, which owns Hennessy cognac, shed more than three percent and Gucci-owner Kering retreated over four percent.
Burberry shares retreated 5.
6 percent in London. London was also pulled lower by energy and mining companies.
US shares slumped Monday after rallying the previous week, and that encouraged some "Pavlovian buy-the-dip interest" Tuesday morning, said Patrick O'Hare, an analyst at Briefing.com.
A better-than-expected jobs report last Friday showed the US economy is in strong shape, even if it watered down expectations for deep interest rate cuts in coming months.
US consumer and producer prices data towards the end of the week should provide further clues on the interest rate outlook, while third-quarter earnings season kicks off Friday.
In Asia, Shanghai closed up 4.6 percent despite the disappointment over the lack of new stimulus measures.
Analysts cautioned that the sizeable gain reflected the index catching up with other markets following a week-long national holiday in China.
"Market hopes of even more fiscal stimulus that reaches the 'big bang bazooka' level look dashed with few details on specific measures," said Heron Lim, at Moody's Analytics.
The Dollar was little changed against its peers after rising in recent days on expectations that US interest rates won't fall as fast as elsewhere.
- Key figures around 1540 GMT -
West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 4.6 percent at $73.55 per barrel
Brent North Sea Crude: DOWN 4.5 percent at $77.27 per barrel
New York - Dow: UP 0.1 percent at 42,004.85 points
New York - S&P 500: UP 0.8 percent at 5,738.46
New York - Nasdaq Composite: UP 1.1 percent at 18,127.39
London - FTSE 100: DOWN 1.4 percent at 8,190.61 (close)
Paris - CAC 40: DOWN 0.7 percent at 7,521.32 (close)
Frankfurt - DAX: DOWN 0.2 percent at 19,066.47 (close)
Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: DOWN 9.4 percent at 20,926.79 (close)
Shanghai - Composite: UP 4.6 percent at 3,489.78 (close)
Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 1.0 percent at 38,937.54 (close)
Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.0967 from $1.0973 on Monday
Pound/dollar: UNCHANGED at $1.3084
Dollar/yen: UP at 148.28 from 148.13 Yen
Euro/pound: DOWN at 83.77 pence from 83.82 pence
Recent Stories
Zverev scrapes through, Djokovic cruises to Shanghai Masters last 16
Kamala Harris takes narrow lead over Donald Trump in US presidential race: new p ..
DPM chairs medical education committee meeting
Saudi Arabia's aid to Pakistan reaches $12.75 bln, supporting 247 development pr ..
Civil society condemns attack on Chinese citizens in Karachi
IESCO notifies power shutdown programme
Sparks fly as Orban berates EU 'elites' in parliament trip
Dy PM lauds KSrelief’s vital role in delivering humanitarian assistance
IGP visits Chinese Consulate Lahore, meets Zhao Ke
Two dacoits killed during police operation in Kacha area
Youth awareness pivotal on mercury hazards impacts: Dr Shazia
GB CM expresses concern over delay in sewage project
More Stories From World
-
Kamala Harris takes narrow lead over Donald Trump in US presidential race: new poll19 minutes ago
-
Sparks fly as Orban berates EU 'elites' in parliament trip31 minutes ago
-
Japan prosecutors say they won't appeal Hakamada death row acquittal5 hours ago
-
Italian cycling race Tre Valli Varesine abandoned due to heavy rain5 hours ago
-
Hopfield, Hinton win 2024 Nobel Prize in Physics5 hours ago
-
China-Malaysia TVET collaboration to boost productivity of Malaysian students: official5 hours ago
-
Egypt finalizes 5G licenses to major telecom operators: minister5 hours ago
-
ASEAN top diplomats meet ahead of leaders' summit in Laos5 hours ago
-
Two killed, 26 seriously injured in rollover crash in Myanmar's Yangon5 hours ago
-
Over 40,000 dengue cases reported in Sri Lanka so far in 20245 hours ago
-
Indonesia to start relocating civil servants to new capital next year5 hours ago
-
Annual high school exit exam kicks off in Cambodia5 hours ago