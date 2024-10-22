Stock Markets Diverge Tracking US Outlook
Sumaira FH Published October 22, 2024 | 05:00 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) Europe's main stock markets dropped Tuesday after gains for Chinese indices, as traders sought to ascertain the outlook for US interest rates ahead of the presidential election.
Investor focus was also on company earnings, as gold and oil prices continued to win support from middle East tensions.
"A mix of continuing unrest in the Middle East and uncertainty over the US election casts a cautious shadow over markets," noted Derren Nathan, head of equity research at Hargreaves Lansdown.
Wall Street retreated from record highs Monday, while the Dollar was mixed against main rivals on Tuesday.
Tech titans Alphabet and IBM announce their latest results over the next two days, while earnings from Boeing, Coca-Cola, and L'Oreal are also in the pipeline.
General Motors raised some of its full-year profit projections Tuesday following solid earnings as strong vehicle pricing compensated for lower auto sales.
All major European equity markets were in the red mid-session Tuesday, after gains for Shanghai and Hong Kong in the hope of more Chinese stimulus.
London stocks fell following data that showed UK public borrowing rose more than expected in September, as the new Labour government prepares for its first budget next week that is expected to include tax rises.
Frankfurt edged lower but was bolstered by strong third-quarter earnings for German software giant SAP, whose shares were up nearly four percent in early afternoon deals.
Expectations of another bumper US interest-rate cut from the Federal Reserve have been tempered slightly following a recent run of strong American data on jobs creation and as some top decision-makers suggested they would like to see a slower pace of rate cuts.
Recent Stories
Three judges'names sent to parliamentary committee for appointment of next CJP
Commodore Shahzad Iqbal of Pak Navy Promoted to the Rank of Rear Admiral
Slim, Strong, and Ready for Life: Meet the Infinix HOT 50Pro+
Water project sparks hope amid challenges
Lahore ranks world top most polluted city due to poor air quality
CJP Isa begins chamber work ahead of his retirement
Parliamentary special committee to finalize new name of CJP today
Shadab, Iftikhar and Saud likely to be dropped from Australia tour
ICC board proposes changes to tenure of Chairman, Directors
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 October 2024
CII to organize seminar on Human Milk Bank, present experts recommendations at n ..
More Stories From World
-
China-Pak strategic partnership signed to advance CAR-T therapy in Pakistan10 minutes ago
-
Snyman returns for Springboks' November internationals10 minutes ago
-
New mpox variant detected in Germany: health authority30 minutes ago
-
North Korea UN representative denies Pyongyang sent troops to Russia40 minutes ago
-
China launches international cataract training to enhance eye care collaboration1 hour ago
-
Russian attacks kill 5, including child, in east Ukraine1 hour ago
-
GM results top expectations on strong auto pricing1 hour ago
-
Blinken lands in Israel for new Gaza truce push: AFP2 hours ago
-
Lebanon says 13 killed in Israel strike near south Beirut hospital2 hours ago
-
Pakistan Embassy College Beijing holds annual Students Council Investiture ceremony2 hours ago
-
King Charles caps Australia trip with Opera House bash3 hours ago
-
Global Health Exhibition 2024 kicks off with SAR50 billion investments3 hours ago