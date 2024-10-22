Open Menu

Stock Markets Diverge Tracking US Outlook

Sumaira FH Published October 22, 2024 | 05:00 PM

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) Europe's main stock markets dropped Tuesday after gains for Chinese indices, as traders sought to ascertain the outlook for US interest rates ahead of the presidential election.

Investor focus was also on company earnings, as gold and oil prices continued to win support from middle East tensions.

"A mix of continuing unrest in the Middle East and uncertainty over the US election casts a cautious shadow over markets," noted Derren Nathan, head of equity research at Hargreaves Lansdown.

Wall Street retreated from record highs Monday, while the Dollar was mixed against main rivals on Tuesday.

Tech titans Alphabet and IBM announce their latest results over the next two days, while earnings from Boeing, Coca-Cola, and L'Oreal are also in the pipeline.

General Motors raised some of its full-year profit projections Tuesday following solid earnings as strong vehicle pricing compensated for lower auto sales.

All major European equity markets were in the red mid-session Tuesday, after gains for Shanghai and Hong Kong in the hope of more Chinese stimulus.

London stocks fell following data that showed UK public borrowing rose more than expected in September, as the new Labour government prepares for its first budget next week that is expected to include tax rises.

Frankfurt edged lower but was bolstered by strong third-quarter earnings for German software giant SAP, whose shares were up nearly four percent in early afternoon deals.

Expectations of another bumper US interest-rate cut from the Federal Reserve have been tempered slightly following a recent run of strong American data on jobs creation and as some top decision-makers suggested they would like to see a slower pace of rate cuts.

