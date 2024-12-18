Stock markets, dollar climb before Fed rate decision

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) Stock markets mostly climbed and the Dollar steadied against main rivals Wednesday with the US Federal Reserve set to cut interest rates.

Shares in Nissan soared more than 20 percent on reports that the Japanese car titan is in merger talks with rival Honda.

The Fed is widely expected to cut borrowing costs for a third time in a row when it concludes its gathering Wednesday, leaving traders to focus on its statement for clues over the outlook.

"The most important thing from the Fed's meeting will be comments on monetary policy in 2025 as the market is starting to fret about future rate cuts being less frequent," noted Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell.

With US inflation coming down, decision-makers have been able to loosen their grip on policy since September.