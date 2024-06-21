Open Menu

Stock Markets Drop As Tech Rally Fades

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 21, 2024 | 08:36 PM

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) Major stock markets mostly retreated Friday with shares in tech giant Nvidia that have fuelled the equities rally failing to rebound following a day of profit-taking.

Shares in Nvidia, which tumbled 3.5 percent on Thursday, slid another 2.3 percent as trading got underway on Friday.

"Nvidia's reversal had a lot to do with the Nasdaq breaking a seven-session win streak," said market analyst Patrick O'Hare at Briefing.com.

"It basically took the wind out of the market and became a cue for profit-taking activity in other momentum-fuelled stocks," he added.

The Nasdaq Composite slid 0.2 percent at the opening bell on Friday. The blue-chip Dow edged higher and the S&P 500 dipped lower.

