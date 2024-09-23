Stock Markets Inch Higher On Rate Hopes
Faizan Hashmi Published September 23, 2024 | 07:30 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) US and European shares nudged higher Monday as investors were torn between hopes of further interest rate cuts and weak eurozone economic data.
Stock markets rallied last week after the US Federal Reserve announced a bumper interest rate cut, its first since 2020, as inflation is cooling.
"Visions of further rate cuts remain a supportive factor," said Patrick O'Hare, an analyst at Briefing.com.
But, he added, "there is some appreciation for the possibility that a market trading with a rich valuation could experience a consolidation period."
This Friday's release of the personal consumption expenditures index, the Fed's preferred inflation metric, could shed light on the next rate move.
European stock markets rose Monday despite data showing eurozone business activity declined for the first time in seven months in September after summer boost from the Paris Olympics.
"There are serious doubts over the health of the Eurozone economies," said David Morrison, analyst at Trade Nation.
"This morning's release of a dismal set of Manufacturing and Services PMIs from Germany, France and the Eurozone only added to these concerns," Morrison said.
S&P Global's purchasing managers' index (PMI) -- a key gauge of the overall health of the economy -- dropped to 48.9 in September, down from 51 in August. Any reading below 50 indicated contraction.
