Open Menu

Stock Markets Mostly Rise Before US Data

Sumaira FH Published March 26, 2024 | 08:09 PM

Stock markets mostly rise before US data

Global stock markets mostly rose Tuesday ahead of US consumer data that could make clearer the outlook for interest rates in the world's top economy

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) Global stock markets mostly rose Tuesday ahead of US consumer data that could make clearer the outlook for interest rates in the world's top economy.

Investors are also gearing up for the first-quarter earnings season, with some observers warning that profit expectations, which have helped push several markets to record highs, may have gone too far and disappointing reports could spark a pullback in equities.

"After a strong performance last week, investors may be taking a hiatus and possibly enjoying the spring break, while others are adopting a wait-and-see approach for the next bullish catalyst," said SPI Asset Management's Stephen Innes.

Other analysts think the rally has yet to run its course.

While many consider US equities to be overbought, "there are still many investors who have felt unable to take on enough long-side exposure to benefit from the rally which began in late October," said David Morrison at Trade Nation.

"And as more investors close their eyes, hold their noses and dive in, prices should continue to melt up."

Data showed US durable goods ordered rebounded slightly more than expected in February.

US consumer confidence data was due to come out later in the day.

All eyes will be on US inflation data at the end of the week.

Recent guidance from the Federal Reserve pointed to three interest rate cuts before the end of the year. But strong economic data and comments from some central bank officials have fuelled worries it could come up short.

Wall Street closed lower Monday as talk swirls that the recent rally may have been overdone.

"The wait-and-see mood on the markets is continuing with recent exuberance fading," said Susannah Streeter, head of money and markets at Hargreaves Lansdown.

Elsewhere on Tuesday, oil prices built on Monday's rally thanks to worries about potential tight supplies.

On the corporate front, debt-ridden French IT group Atos, the cybersecurity and data provider for the Paris Olympics, posted a huge annual loss but vowed that its troubles would not disrupt the Games.

The company reported a net loss of 3.4 billion euros ($3.7 billion) for 2023 on asset writedowns and said it was aiming for a debt restructuring by July.

Atos shares were down nearly seven percent at 1.60 euros in Paris afternoon trading. Its stock has plummeted from around 15 euros in July last year.

- Key figures around 1330 GMT -

New York - Dow: UP 0.1 percent at 39,366.25 points

New York - S&P 500: UP 0.2 percent at 5,230.25

New York - Nasdaq Composite: UP 0.4 percent at 16,448.81

London - FTSE 100: UP 0.1 percent at 7,927.78

Paris - CAC 40: UP 0.2 percent at 8,168.12

Frankfurt - DAX: UP 0.6 percent at 18,378.13

EURO STOXX 50: UP 0.4 percent at 5,062.29

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: FLAT at 40,398.03 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 0.9 percent at 16,618.32 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.2 percent at 3,031.48 (close)

Euro/dollar: UP at $1.0855 from $1.0841

Dollar/yen: DOWN at 151.40 yen from 151.42 yen on Monday

Pound/dollar: UP at $1.2644 from $1.2638

Euro/pound: UP at 85.85 pence from 85.76 pence

Brent North Sea Crude: UP 0.1 percent at $86.84 per barrel

West Texas Intermediate: UP 0.3 percent at $82.19 per barrel

Related Topics

World Company Oil Bank London Shanghai Paris Frankfurt Hong Kong Tokyo David New York Euro Money February May July October Market Olympics All From Top Billion

Recent Stories

Law minister chairs meeting for tax reforms

Law minister chairs meeting for tax reforms

10 minutes ago
 Ichhra incident: ATC sends two accused to jail for ..

Ichhra incident: ATC sends two accused to jail for identification parade

10 minutes ago
 Man killed in road mishap

Man killed in road mishap

10 minutes ago
 Nisar Ahmed Khuhro for operation against dacoits, ..

Nisar Ahmed Khuhro for operation against dacoits, criminals

23 minutes ago
 Tea valued at $436.677 million imported in 8 month ..

Tea valued at $436.677 million imported in 8 months

23 minutes ago
 Leghari for approval of feasible projects to effec ..

Leghari for approval of feasible projects to effectively prevent hill torrents

23 minutes ago
IHC adjourns PTI founder, Qureshi's appeals in cip ..

IHC adjourns PTI founder, Qureshi's appeals in cipher case

23 minutes ago
 Price control magistrates are fully active to supp ..

Price control magistrates are fully active to supply food items to the public at ..

28 minutes ago
 Eid shopping begins with tradition zeal, fervor ac ..

Eid shopping begins with tradition zeal, fervor across AJK

18 minutes ago
 Tribunal allows Moonis Elahi to contest by-electio ..

Tribunal allows Moonis Elahi to contest by-election from PP-158

18 minutes ago
 ANP condemns Shangla attack

ANP condemns Shangla attack

18 minutes ago
 PTC acknowledged as one of Pakistan's leading taxp ..

PTC acknowledged as one of Pakistan's leading taxpayers

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World