Stock Markets Mostly Rise Before US Data
Faizan Hashmi Published June 18, 2024 | 04:30 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2024) Major stock markets made solid gains and the Dollar firmed Tuesday after more tech-driven record highs on Wall Street and as investors awaited fresh US economic data for a better handle on the outlook for inflation.
Traders are keeping an eye also on developments in France, with fears growing that a snap legislative election called by President Emmanuel Macron could see the far right succeed and cause political turmoil in the European Union.
The French situation has helped the London Stock Exchange reclaim from Paris the title of Europe's biggest stock market by valuation.
The mood on trading floors was generally upbeat after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq chalked more record closes Monday thanks to continued buying of tech titans including Apple, Intel and microsoft owing to optimism over artificial intelligence.
Analysts were confident markets were well placed for more gains owing to expected cuts to US interest rates and strong earnings.
"The S&P 500 hit its 30th record high of the year on Monday and this is driving enthusiasm towards European and Asian shares," noted Kathleen Brooks, research director at XTB trading group.
Asian investors extended the buying, with Tokyo and Taipei closing up more than one percent, while there were also healthy gains in Shanghai, Sydney, Singapore, Mumbai, Bangkok, Seoul and Wellington.
However, Hong Kong reversed early gains to fall into the red.
In Europe, Frankfurt and Paris extended Monday's advance after last week's sell-off fuelled by the uncertainty in Europe. London was also higher around the half-way stage.
Investors brushed aside data Tuesday showing German investor confidence rose less than expected in June after Europe's top economy saw an uptick in inflation following months of decline.
The ZEW institute's closely-watched economic expectations index edged up to 47.5 points, from 47.1 points in May.
Although it was the index's 11th consecutive increase, analysts surveyed by FactSet had been expecting a bigger improvement in morale to 49.5 points.
Investors will be keeping an eye on US retail sales, business inventories and industrial production data Tuesday, which will provide the latest snapshot of the economy.
- Key figures around 1100 GMT -
London - FTSE 100: UP 0.4 percent at 8,176.12 points
Paris - CAC 40: UP 0.5 percent at 7,610.92
Frankfurt - DAX: UP 0.4 percent at 18,137.56
EURO STOXX 50: UP 0.6 percent at 4,910.04
Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 1.0 percent at 38,482.11 (close)
Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: DOWN 0.1 percent at 17,915.55 (close)
Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.5 percent at 3,030.25 (close)
New York - Dow Jones: UP 0.5 percent at 38,778.10 (close)
Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.0718 from $1.0738 on Monday
Euro/pound: DOWN at 84.48 pence from 84.49 pence
Dollar/yen: UP at 158.10 Yen from 157.72 yen
Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.2690 from $1.2706
West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 0.1 percent at $80.23 per barrel
Brent North Sea Crude: DOWN 0.2 percent at $84.10 per barrel
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 June 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 June 2024
PTV’s “Esaar Abad” to premiere on Eid ul Adha
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field first against Ireland
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024
S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coalition cabinet
4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness of manhole
Football: Euro 2024 results - 1st update
Tennis: s'-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results - collated
More Stories From World
-
Putin hails N. Korea's support for Ukraine war ahead of Pyongyang visit40 minutes ago
-
RugbyU: South Africa team to play Wales40 minutes ago
-
Boeing CEO to face Capitol Hill grilling1 hour ago
-
Indian national pleads not guilty in foiled plot to kill Sikh separatist leader in New York City1 hour ago
-
Celtics rout Mavericks to win record 18th NBA championship2 hours ago
-
Paris prepares epic Olympics dance show3 hours ago
-
Mbappe breaks nose in France Euro 2024 win4 hours ago
-
Court finds four Philippine police guilty in drug war killings4 hours ago
-
Asian markets rise with Wall St as traders eye latest US data4 hours ago
-
Tokyo stocks close higher5 hours ago
-
Survivors recall horror of deadly double Indian train crash5 hours ago
-
Thailand's Thaksin indicted for insulting monarchy5 hours ago