Stock Markets Push Higher But Ukraine Tensions Urge Caution
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 21, 2024 | 11:20 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) Stock markets mostly rose in Europe and on Wall Street on Thursday, recovering from recent selling but with investors wary of the escalating Ukraine war on Europe's doorstep.
Quarterly earnings from the AI chip giant Nvidia also gave investors reason for pause, after failing to match the sky-high expectations of many analysts that could underpin further tech stock gains.
But bitcoin resumed its march higher at around $97,000 on expectations that Donald Trump, spurred by cryptocurrency cheerleader Elon Musk, will bring it further into everyday use upon re-entering the White House in January.
"Will Americans be able to use crypto to pay their taxes in future? There is a bigger possibility of this happening now than before the election," said Kathleen Brooks, research director at XTB.
Stocks in Asia had opened lower in the wake of Wall Street weakness Wednesday ahead of the Nvidia report, which showed a $19 billion quarterly profit on red-hot demand for its artificial intelligence chips.
While above expectations, it was not the blockbuster profit many investors had hoped for, and weighed on European markets for much of the session.
But after a hesitant opening US stocks bounced higher, pulling European indices into positive territory at their close.
Analysts cautioned however that with Washington saying Russia had used an "experimental" midrange ballistic missile against Ukraine, caution will remain the watchword.
That caution helped push up the Dollar, long seen as a haven in times of uncertainty.
Oil prices also rose "as geopolitical tensions outweighed concerns over rising US crude supplies", said Matt Britzman, senior equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.
"Geopolitical fears have also sent gold higher in recent sessions as investors look for some safety as Russia-Ukraine tensions escalate," he added.
Further deterioration of the conflict ahead of Trump's return to the presidency would add to unease about how his tax and tariff plans could play out on global business in the coming months.
In Asia, shares in Indian conglomerate Adani Group tanked after US prosecutors charged its owner Gautam Adani with handing out more than $250 million in bribes for key contracts.
Flagship operation Adani Enterprises dived almost 20 percent, while several of its subsidiaries -- from coal to media businesses -- lost 10 to 20 percent.
- Key figures around 1655 GMT -
New York - Dow: UP 0.8 percent at 43,775.11 points
New York - S&P 500: UP 0.2 percent at 5,929.45
New York - Nasdaq: DOWN 0.5 percent at 18,881.36
London - FTSE 100: UP 0.8 percent at 8,149.27 (close)
Paris - CAC 40: UP 0.2 percent at 7,213.32 (close)
Frankfurt - DAX: UP 0.7 percent at 19,146.17 (close)
Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 0.9 percent at 38,026.17 (close)
Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: DOWN 0.5 percent at 19,601.11 (close)
Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.1 percent at 3,370.40 (close)
Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.0482 from $1.0545 on Wednesday
Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.2593 from $1.2652
Dollar/yen: UP at 154.55 Yen from 155.45 yen
Euro/pound: DOWN at 83.23 pence from 83.33 pence
Brent North Sea Crude: UP 1.5 percent at $73.89 per barrel
West Texas Intermediate: UP 1.6 percent at $69.88 per
Recent Stories
"Sarim Nadeem: Revolutionizing Technology and Empowering Future Innovators"
Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, local markets
At least 17 passengers killed in gun attack in KP's Kurram district
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment delayed again in Toshakhana Case II
Alizeh Shah ‘s bold dance video sets internet on fire
Australian umpire hospitalized after being hit by ball during local match
Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan met with Federal Minister Chaudhr ..
Pakistan regrets over US’s veto of ceasefire resolution for Gaza UNSC
Govt to suspend Internet, mobile services in Islamabad, KP amid PTI protest
US indicts Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, his nephew in bribery, fraud
Sumair Ahmad Syed appointed as director for ICC Champions Trophy 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 November 2024
More Stories From World
-
Fritz pulls USA level with Australia in Davis Cup quarters1 hour ago
-
Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable highlights shared vision for economic growth2 hours ago
-
Gaza strikes kill dozens as ICC issues Netanyahu arrest warrant4 hours ago
-
ICC issues arrest warrants for Netanyahu, Gallant, Deif4 hours ago
-
New bat species discovered in Saudi Arabia5 hours ago
-
Governor of Qassim inaugurates International Surgery Conference5 hours ago
-
ICC issues arrest warrants for Netanyahu, Gallant, Deif5 hours ago
-
Kyiv accuses Russia of launching intercontinental ballistic missile attack5 hours ago
-
High-flying Bayern face injury woes as crucial phase looms5 hours ago
-
Cane, Perenara to make All Blacks farewells against Italy5 hours ago
-
Italy's Paolini celebrates 'unbelievable' year after BJK Cup glory6 hours ago
-
Rangers to be deployed in three districts from Nov 226 hours ago