Stock Markets Rise On Fresh Hopes For Trump's Tariff Approach
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 24, 2025 | 04:30 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) Stock markets mostly rose on Monday as worries about fresh US tariffs pencilled in for next week were tempered by hopes that US President Donald Trump was considering a more targeted approach.
Investor sentiment has been jolted in recent weeks by fears that the president's hardball policies could deal a painful blow to the global economy.
Wednesday of next week is now the focus of attention, with Trump labelling it "Liberation Day" as he prepares to unveil a raft of supposedly "reciprocal" measures to counter those in other countries.
"Expectations are growing that they (tariffs) could be tweaked and be more focused on specific goods and sectors, instead of swathes of duties triggered in a blanket fashion," said Susannah Streeter, head of money and markets at Hargreaves Lansdown.
Bloomberg News reported that the US administration was considering a more targeted approach to the tariffs, with some countries being hit harder than others, and the measures not being as severe as initially feared.
That came after the president on Friday told reporters that "there'll be flexibility" in his plans.
Those expectations have helped lift market sentiment, with London, Paris and Frankfurt all rising on Monday.
Markets also digested purchasing managers' index (PMI) data that showed business activity in the eurozone increased for the third consecutive month in March.
The closely watched survey also showed that UK business activity hit a six-month high, a glimmer of good news for Britain's struggling economy.
However, positive sentiment has been tempered as the US Federal Reserve last week warned that "uncertainty around the economic outlook has increased" while the central banks of Japan and Britain also warned about the impact of the White House's policies.
Chinese Premier Li Qiang said at the weekend that Beijing was readying for "shocks that exceed expectations" ahead of the latest tariff measures, adding that "instability and uncertainty are on the upswing".
His comments came as he met heads of some of the world's biggest companies, including Apple, Qualcomm, FedEx and Pfizer.
Asian markets fluctuated through the day, with Tokyo falling while Hong Kong and Shanghai rose.
Jakarta dived more than four percent at one point, extending a recent sell-off fuelled by worries about Southeast Asia's biggest economy that has seen the country's main index lose around 15 percent since the turn of the year.
Gold held at around $3,035 an ounce (28.3 grammes), having hit a series of records last week to a peak of more than $3,057 owing to a surge in demand for safe havens.
- Key figures around 1045 GMT -
London - FTSE 100: UP 0.2 percent at 8,665.21
Paris - CAC 40: UP 0.2 percent at 8,061.21
Frankfurt - DAX: UP 0.5 percent at 23,010.90
Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 0.2 percent at 37,608.49 (close)
Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 0.9 percent at 23,905.56 (close)
Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.2 percent at 3,370.03 (close)
New York - Dow: UP 0.1 percent at 41,985.35 points (close)
Euro/dollar: UP at $1.0845 from $1.0815 on Friday
Pound/dollar: UP at $1.2967 from $1.2918
Dollar/yen: UP at 149.61 Yen from 149.36 yen
Euro/pound: DOWN at 83.69 pence from 83.72 pence
West Texas Intermediate: UP 0.6 percent at $68.70 per barrel
Brent North Sea Crude: UP 0.6 percent at $72.57 per barrel
dan-ajb/bc
Recent Stories
Pakistan weather update: Rain expected in country's different parts before Eid-u ..
EDGE LIF establishes partnership with QuantaSim to empower local talent
Zaka becomes Pakistan’s first PMI-CP certified construction professional
UAE participates in 'G20 Trade and Investment Working Group' meeting
Three suspects arrested within two hours in Lahore gang-rape case
Punjab's Forests in Safe Hands – Drone Monitoring and Quick Response Forest Fo ..
UAE to participate in Amir of Kuwait International Shooting Championship
Imran Khan will never apologize, says Salman Akram Raja
Tahnoon bin Zayed concludes official visit to Washington
PM directs a third-party audit of Ramadan Relief package.
Tiger Woods confirms ties with Donald Trump Jr.'s ex-wife Vanessa Trump
New initiatives unveiled at 6th Al Multaqa meeting to empower Abu Dhabi’s priv ..
More Stories From World
-
Stock markets rise on fresh hopes for Trump's tariff approach5 minutes ago
-
Clashes displace 15,000 families in Sudan's North Darfur: UN5 minutes ago
-
Ethiopian, Eritrean officials accused of war crimes during Tigray conflict15 minutes ago
-
Israel attack kills one, gunman 'neutralised': police, medics25 minutes ago
-
New French probe seeks 'forgotten' victims of paedophile surgeon25 minutes ago
-
Tiger Woods confirms ties with Donald Trump Jr.'s ex-wife Vanessa Trump1 hour ago
-
New Zealand qualify for World Cup but Chris Wood injured2 hours ago
-
Germany survive Italy scare to make Nations League semi-finals2 hours ago
-
US-Russia talks on Ukraine begin in Saudi Arabia2 hours ago
-
Two ex-police officers arrested over Mexico 'mass killing site'2 hours ago
-
Venezuelans flown home as US deportation flights resume2 hours ago
-
Markets fluctuate as traders prepare for 'Liberation Day'2 hours ago