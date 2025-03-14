Stock Markets Tumble As Trump Targets Booze
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 14, 2025 | 08:20 AM
New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) Global stock markets slid on Thursday, especially on Wall Street, as US President Donald Trump launched a new volley in his trade war, while gold hit a new record high.
Worries about a potential US government shutdown by the weekend also worried investors, while Russian President Vladimir Putin's limited backing of a possible ceasefire in Ukraine failed to boost sentiment.
Trump threatened Thursday to impose 200 percent tariffs on wine, champagne and other alcoholic products from France and other European Union countries in retaliation against the bloc's planned levies on US-produced whiskey, part of the EU's reprisals for US tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.
"President Trump's threat of more tariffs, this time a 200 percent tariff on alcoholic beverages from the EU, has led to the resumption of the... sell-off in global stock indices," said analyst Axel Rudolph at online trading platform IG.
Trump has launched trade wars against competitors and partners alike since taking office, wielding tariffs as a tool to pressure countries on commerce and other policy issues.
Shares in luxury giant LVMH, which owns several champagne houses including Dom Perignon and Hennessy cognac, slid 1.1 percent.
Shares in French drinks group Pernod Ricard, which owns two champagne houses and Jameson Irish Whiskey, tumbled about four percent.
The Paris stock exchange finished the day down 0.6 percent and Frankfurt shed 0.5 percent. London ended the day flat.
Wall Street's three main indices finished the day down sharply.
The S&P 500 Index tumbled into a technical correction, or down 10 percent from its highest point of the year, recorded just last month.
CFRA Research chief investment strategist Sam Stovall told AFP that the correction stemmed from "the tariff threats and the uncertainty surrounding retribution, (and) surrounding the possibility of recession as a result."
"The only problem is we don't know exactly how long it will go," Stovall said.
The drop came despite data showing US producer inflation was flat in February, defying expectations of an uptick as Trump's tariff hikes targeting Chinese goods took effect.
"That's pretty good news in terms of inflation but the problem is, you have a trade war that's expanding," said Peter Cardillo of Spartan Capital Securities.
Gold, seen as a safe haven, struck an all-time high of $2,988.54 per ounce, surpassing its late February record.
Trump's tariffs and pledges to slash taxes, regulations and immigration have sparked market volatility and concerns that the measures could reignite inflation.
That in turn could force the US Federal Reserve to lift interest rates again, potentially causing a recession.
Traders were also waiting on a decision from Russia on whether to mirror Ukraine's acceptance of a 30-day ceasefire as proposed by the United States.
Putin appeared to condition a 30-day ceasefire that the Trump administration has been pushing on Russian troops ejecting Ukrainian forces from Russia's Kursk region.
- Key figures around 2100 GMT -
New York - Dow: DOWN 1.3 percent at 40,813.57 points (close)
New York - S&P 500: DOWN 1.4 percent at 5,521.52 (close)
New York - Nasdaq Composite: DOWN 1.96 percent at 17,303.01 (close)
London - FTSE 100: FLAT at 8,542.56 (close)
Paris - CAC 40: DOWN 0.6 percent at 7,938.21 (close)
Frankfurt - DAX: DOWN 0.5 percent at 22,567.14 (close)
Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 0.1 percent at 36,790.03 (close)
Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: DOWN 0.6 percent at 23,462.65 (close)
Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.4 percent at 3,358.73 (close)
Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.0849 from $1.0890 on Wednesday
Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.2948 from $1.2969
Dollar/yen: DOWN at 147.75 Yen from 148.32 yen
Euro/pound: DOWN at 83.75 pence from 83.97 pence
West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 1.67 percent at $66.55 per barrel
Brent North Sea Crude: DOWN 1.51 percent at $69.88 per barrel.
Recent Stories
'Endowment & Society Conference' to convene on March 15-16 in Abu Dhabi
UAE participates in EU’s Third Humanitarian Senior Officials’ Meeting on Sud ..
UAE to host 9th edition of FIFA Football Law Annual Review in 2027
Hamdan bin Mohammed: Dubai’s endowment assets rise to AED11.1 billion
UAE President receives delegation of supporters, organisers of 'UAE With You, Le ..
Two Palestinians martyred in southern Gaza
More wait for stranded astronauts after replacement crew delayed
Stock markets find little cheer as Trump targets champagne
Rights probe alleges sexual violence against Palestinians by Israeli forces used ..
Collective resolve needed to counter terrorism: Rana Ihsan
US negotiators to set out Ukraine truce plan to Russia
England fast bowler Wood out for four months after latest injury blow
More Stories From World
-
Tennis: ATP/WTA Indian Wells results6 minutes ago
-
Stock markets tumble as Trump targets booze6 minutes ago
-
Golf: PGA Players Championship scores6 minutes ago
-
Tennis: ATP/WTA Indian Wells results6 minutes ago
-
Swiatek to face Andreeva, Sabalenka meets Keys in Indian Wells semi-finals6 minutes ago
-
UN chief hails Kyrgyz-Tajik border treaty ending long-running border dispute26 minutes ago
-
UN chief hails Kyrgyz-Tajik border treaty ending long-running border dispute7 hours ago
-
Football: UEFA Europa League results7 hours ago
-
Canada rallies against Russian 'aggression' as new US tone splits G77 hours ago
-
'Blood Moon' rising: Rare total lunar eclipse tonight8 hours ago
-
EU 'open for negotiations' after latest Trump tariff threat8 hours ago
-
More wait for stranded astronauts after replacement crew delayed9 hours ago